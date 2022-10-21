Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.25.

Shares of TXG opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$800.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.17. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

