ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.33 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $408.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 53.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 25.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.