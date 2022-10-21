Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II Sells 27,943,938 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $259,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 28.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $481,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

