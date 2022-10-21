Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 100,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TOST stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after buying an additional 1,048,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

