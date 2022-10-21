The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

