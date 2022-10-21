Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 601,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after buying an additional 159,927 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 281,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

