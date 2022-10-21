iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

