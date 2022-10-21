Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.59. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.