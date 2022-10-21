RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.17. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
