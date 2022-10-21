RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.17. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

