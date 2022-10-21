D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.