ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.71.

ExlService Stock Down 3.6 %

EXLS opened at $160.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ExlService by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

