First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. First Capital has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

