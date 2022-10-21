Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Director Sells 14,033 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFG opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,692,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.