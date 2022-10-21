Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.