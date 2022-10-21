Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth about $2,085,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

