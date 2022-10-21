Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BPTH opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

