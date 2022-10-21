Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BPTH opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
