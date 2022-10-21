BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.42. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

