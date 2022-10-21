Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

