Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $328.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $739.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.92 and a 200 day moving average of $444.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Charter Communications by 34.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 57.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

