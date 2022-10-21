China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.