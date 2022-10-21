Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.