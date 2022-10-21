Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CGIX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
About Cancer Genetics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.