Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

