Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

