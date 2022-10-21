Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.