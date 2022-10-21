Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
