Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTRG. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.