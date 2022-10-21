Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.64.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after buying an additional 954,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 182,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
