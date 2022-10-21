Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

