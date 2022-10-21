Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

