Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Denbury Stock Down 0.2 %

DEN stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.89.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.