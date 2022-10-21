Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of DGLY opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
