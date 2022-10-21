TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.