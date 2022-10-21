Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

