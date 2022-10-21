Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.66.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
