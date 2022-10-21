StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.1 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.