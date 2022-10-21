Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

