CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.26. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

