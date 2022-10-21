Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPPI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,739.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

