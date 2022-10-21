Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 189.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
