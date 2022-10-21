Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 189.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.