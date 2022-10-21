Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
