Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Security National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 123,015 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

