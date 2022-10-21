Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

