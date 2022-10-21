Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

