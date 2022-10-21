Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.