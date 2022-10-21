Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

IDEX Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.