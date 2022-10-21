Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.
IDEX Stock Down 2.3 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.