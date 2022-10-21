ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.61.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

