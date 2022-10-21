Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 104.40%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.