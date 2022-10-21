Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

