StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

