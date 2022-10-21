DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

