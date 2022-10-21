Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) versus Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Critical Review

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $765.66 million 3.65 $317.78 million ($0.04) -539.62 Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 3.00 $39.37 billion $12.07 10.90

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 6 10 0 2.63 Meta Platforms 2 13 32 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $35.07, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $240.05, indicating a potential upside of 82.50%. Given Meta Platforms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -0.59% -0.33% -0.22% Meta Platforms 28.16% 26.52% 20.09%

Volatility & Risk

Bumble has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Bumble on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

