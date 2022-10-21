Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $163.47

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.47.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

DLTR stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.34. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

