Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$1.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.56.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

