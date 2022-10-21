Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $118.21

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

